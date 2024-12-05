WAUWATOSA — Shoppers and vendors battled through heavy winds and snow Wednesday night for the opening of the Wauwatosa Holiday Market.

The Christkindlmarkt features unique gifts, European-style treats, entertainment, and much more.

More Information: TMJ4 Holiday Market

Amber and Nicky are longtime friends. This year, they brought their families and all the warm gear possible. Even with all that winter attire, the conditions were still getting to them.

“I don’t know how long we’ll last tonight, but we’re definitely giving it a good try,” said Amber.

Mike Beiermeister Amber Lewis and Nicky VanderLaan

On the other hand, small business owners and vendors had to do their best to protect their products. Some had to spend time chasing their items.

Watch: Shoppers, vendors brave blustery start to Wauwatosa Holiday Market

Shoppers, vendors brave blustery start to Wauwatosa Holiday Market

Suzy Seymour and Nicole Julius both sell pottery and are sharing a chalet. Nicole owns More Than a Sparrow Pottery, while Suzy owns Creative Fire Pottery.

“Our stuff is all fragile here, so things could go terribly wrong very quickly,” said Julius.

Mike Beiermeister Nicole Julius

The two are no strangers to selling their pottery at outdoor markets. They told TMJ4 their number-one enemy while vending in all seasons.

“Wind, because you can't control any part of that,” said Seymour. “You can have a tent for rain. You can have a tent for sun, but you can't control the wind.”

Mike Beiermeister Suzy Seymour

The two told TMJ4 that a night like Wednesday is not what they want to see for business, as heavy winds blew away some of their sales.

“I’m actually surprised there are people out given the conditions,” said Julius.

They’ll depend on the next 18 days to recoup any losses from opening night.

“Wisconsinites are hearty folks, and they'll come out, so we don't have to worry about it,” said Seymour.

While chilly conditions were the theme of the night, good spirits helped get both the vendors and shoppers through it.

“I like to be on this side of the table, attending and just meeting people and seeing people I've seen before come out to just enjoy the holidays and support local shops, vendors, and artists,” said Julius.

The market is free to attend. It’s located at 7735 Harwood Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI.

For hours and parking, click here: TMJ4 Holiday Market Info

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip