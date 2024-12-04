The Tosa Holiday Market returns for the 2024 holiday season this afternoon

VILLAGE OF WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The Tosa Holiday Market returns for the holiday season this afternoon!

Savor authentic European-style treats and shop for unique gifts perfect for your loved ones. Enjoy live entertainment and magical family-friendly events throughout the market.

If you're feeling competitive, make sure to drop in on Friday and Saturday nights for Steinholding contests and Hammerschlagen Tournaments.

The festivities kick off with a ceremonial keg-tapping. Best of all, admission and parking are free!

Parking:

Parking is available in the Hart Park parking lot, located at 7300 W Chestnut St, Wauwatosa.

Attendees are encouraged to park in the Hart Park lot and follow the Wonderlight Walk, starting south of the Muellner Building and along the Oak Leaf Trail by the river.

Greater Milwaukee's CHRISTKINDLMARKT & European Holiday Festival

Additional parking

Additional parking is located in the Harwood Ave lot, which is located at 7735 Harwood Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI 53213.

Hours:

Monday – Thursday, 3pm – 9pm

Friday – Saturday, 10am – 10pm

Sunday, 10am – 6pm

If you're coming in from out of town, some local hotels offer a special package, which includes a shuttle service to the Market.

