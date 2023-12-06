Wauwatosa's first Christkindlmarket opens Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Whether you're looking for Christmas presents or a little bit of holiday magic you can find them both at Wauwatosa's first Christkindlmarket.

Hans Weissgerber, the co-director of the market, compared the Tosa location to a story book.

"It's in a little valley, along the side of the river, you have a traditional American Village of Wauwatosa that started out as a milling town," Weissgerber said. "There's a lot of tradition here. It feels cozy, it feels European."

Weissgerber is also behind the holiday market in Oconomowoc that started more than a decade ago. He worked with Maria Panno on the Tosa Market.

"I'm really excited about it because I happen to live in Wauwatosa so I love that it's so close by and I can offer this to my family and friends," Panno said.

The market officially opens on Wednesday, Dec. 6th at 3 p.m. There will be a ceremonial keg tapping at 6 p.m. You can enjoy the Christmas festivities through December 17th. The market is open Monday-Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

The chalets imported from Belgium will be filled with both local and European vendors.

"We have candle vendors that are local vendors, we have beeswax vendors, some other artists with hand painted goods, some hand stamped ornaments so you can come and get something personalized," Panno said of the shopping.

And while you're filling you bags you can also fill your stomachs.

"We have some real, traditional Christmas market selections. The bratwurst of course... the fresh-baked giant pretzel, we have schnitzel, pom frites and also curry wurst," Weissgerber said of the German food selection that will be available at the market.

Santa will also be meeting kids at the market.

