Wisconsin shoppers get a head start to save on holiday gifts

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Shoppers looking to save on holiday gifts are turning to resale stores like Once Upon a Child and starting their gift buying earlier than ever.

As the holiday season approaches, shoppers are reevaluating their budgets and looking for ways to stretch every dollar.

A new report reveals that consumers expect to cut their holiday gift spending by 11% compared with last year, citing rising prices, new tariffs and a higher cost of living.

Early shopping is becoming more common — and for many families, essential.

At Once Upon a Child in Brookfield, holiday shoppers like Rick Kingstead are already on the hunt for deals.

“Everybody needs a budget these days. Everything is expensive,” said Kingstead.

New mom Mikaia Pole says the season looks different for her now that she’s balancing child care costs.

“I used to be a spender, like I’m like, ‘I want it, I have to have it.’ Not no more, especially because I have a child and the holidays are coming up,” said Pole.

The Better Business Bureau encourages shoppers to start with a clear financial plan. Their step-by-step budgeting guidance includes:

Start by reviewing your income

Subtract essential monthly expenses like rent, utilities, groceries, and debt

Decide how much you can spend on gifts

Set a firm limit

Find areas where you can save



How to prepare for rising prices and inflation:

Compare prices before you buy

Adjust your budget where needed

Consider reducing the number or cost of gifts to stay within your means



You can use a budgeting app, a spreadsheet, or a handwritten list to stay on top of every purchase. Tracking your expenses as you go makes it easier to avoid overspending.

How to save money while shopping for gifts:

Look for deals during major sales events like Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday

Take advantage of loyalty programs, cash-back offers, price comparisons, free shipping, and bundle deals when possible

Additional tips for managing holiday spending:

Start saving early to reduce pressure later

Set aside money for last-minute or unexpected purchases

Budget for travel expenses, including transportation, lodging, and meals

Avoid panic buying—limited stock shouldn’t lead to overspending

Explore alternative gift options, such as handmade items, acts of service, or family gift exchanges



For Pole, resale shopping has been a lifesaver.

“I used to come here a lot during my pregnancy because baby clothes are expensive, babies are expensive,” said Pole.

Both Pole and Kingstead recommend buying from resale stores and finding meaningful gifts that will last beyond the holidays.

“They’ll only play with it for a couple months because it was Christmas gifts,” said Pole.

Once Upon a Child will host a Toy Box Drop on Nov. 21, giving families a chance to purchase new or slightly used toys at discounted prices.

