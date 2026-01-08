Shoppers and store owner share excitement on business boom on Downer Avenue

MILWAUKEE — For the first time in at least 18 years, every storefront on Milwaukee's Historic Downer Avenue is filled with operating businesses, marking a significant turnaround for the East Side district that has seen its share of closures over the years.

The milestone was reached at the end of 2025, with the opening of Tropical Smoothie Café at 2575 N. Downer Ave., according to Janet Henning, executive director of the Historic Downer Avenue Business Improvement District.

The transformation hasn't gone unnoticed by shoppers and residents who remember when the street struggled with vacant storefronts.

"There were many closures down this street, and it was discouraging," shopper Bonnie Rymut said. "It's great to see that there is a new renaissance here. I'm seeing it now with a lot more storefronts opening, and perhaps a younger crowd is also coming in, which is really nice to see."

Morgan Garski, another shopper, echoed the positive sentiment about the street's revival.

"It's definitely like a good sign, especially with like covid and everything, everyone is probably, you know, not doing the best," Garski said. "So it's kind of nice to kind of revive things, bring them back to life."

Key businesses return to boost foot traffic

Several anchor businesses have played crucial roles in the street's resurgence. The Downer Theater and Pizza Man both reopened in 2024 after temporary closures, helping drive increased foot traffic throughout the district.

Bridget Maniaci, owner of GoodLand Home & Goods, which opened in 2022, has witnessed the positive impact firsthand.

"Once the shop saw the reopening of those other businesses, we got more foot traffic," Maniaci said. "People were coming down to go to dinner, they were coming to go to the movies. So now we've become a regular stop on people's trips to Downer."

Maniaci said she saw an opportunity to fill a gap in the neighborhood's retail offerings when she decided to open her store. She sells home essentials, creative decorations and accessories.

"I felt like what I was offering was one missing piece, and there was a beautiful small store space open next door to the bookshop in the eyeglass store and down the block from restaurants and cafes," Maniaci said. "And I thought this is a really good fit for the neighborhood."

Recent additions and improvements

The latest addition, Tropical Smoothie Café, took over a vacant portion of the former Chancery restaurant space, which had been empty since the restaurant closed in 2007.

Other recent business additions include Milwaukee Film taking over the historic Downer Theater in April 2024, and new ownership at Downer Wine & Spirits announced in March 2024.

The Business Improvement District has also invested in street enhancements, including wrapping 10 harp streetlight poles with holiday lights, installing new pedestrian crosswalk signs, and enhanced seasonal plantings.

Supporting local businesses

Despite the current success, Maniaci emphasized the importance of continued community support to maintain the momentum.

"I would challenge the community, as we hear about restaurants and bars closing down longtime businesses that are struggling right now, it's all dependent on you come out," Maniaci said.

The area has also seen residential growth with The Fitz, a 55-unit apartment building that opened in June 2024, and plans for a 65-unit building on nearby N. Stowell Avenue expected to break ground in the coming year.

