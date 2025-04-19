‘She really is priceless’: Local couple reunited with lost dog after east side car theft

MILWAUKEE — A missing dog has been reunited with her owners after going missing when the couple's car was stolen on Milwaukee’s East Side, near the corner of Oakland and North.

Lindsay Charney, the dog’s owner, turned to social media, calling for help to find the pup, Boo, after her car was recovered miles away near 28th and Wisconsin — without the dog inside. The family even offered $2,000 for Boo’s safe return.

"He left the car for not even five minutes; he had the keys with him," Charney said. "He shouldn't have done this; it's a lesson, but he left our dog in the car, and the car was stolen."

Lindsay Charney

On Saturday, Charney shared the news of the heartfelt reunion and thanked the online communities that spread the word, as well as TMJ4 for covering the story.

“The community on the East Side was so supportive and unbelievable,” Charney told TMJ4 on April 19. “And of course Boo was found in the end because of TMJ News. The people who had her — the daughter recognized Boo's mom on the news last night and told the lady that Boo's mom is looking for her dog.”

Lindsay Charney Boo with his owners outside the police station.

Before the reunion over the weekend, Charney and her husband spent hours searching throughout the East Side on Friday, looking for their missing pet.

“A huge shoutout to the East Side Facebook pages, Billy’s Posse, and all of the Facebook pages on the East Side of Milwaukee that help locate stolen or lost animals,” Charney said.

Charney said they made good on the promise of the reward money, adding that having Boo back safe and sound is priceless.

"We are very fortunate that our baby is with us, and that is all that matters," Charney said. "She really is priceless."

Lindsay Charney Boo in his owner's car after being reuinted with them.

On Friday, Milwaukee police confirmed they are searching for suspects in the case. However, it’s unclear if anyone was taken into custody after the dog’s return.

