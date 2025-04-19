'I just want my dog back': Local couple wants to find dog after east side car theft

MILWAUKEE — Lindsay Charney is looking for community help after she said her car was stolen on Milwaukee's East Side. Though the car has been recovered, their dog Boo is still missing.

Lindsay Charney

"He left the car for not even five minutes; he had the keys with him," Charney said. "He shouldn't have done this, it's a lesson, but he left our dog in the car and the car was stolen."

Charney and her husband spent hours searching throughout the East Side on Friday, looking for their missing pet. A heartbreaking day.

"I just wanted to die, my heart sank, I just feel terrible, helpless," Charney said.

Lindsay Charney

The vehicle was found near 28th and Wisconsin, more than four miles away from where it was stolen near the corner of Oakland and North.

When they arrived at the recovery location, police walked the couple through the damage to their black Audi, which included dents on both sides and damage to the driver's side handle. Items had been stolen from inside the vehicle, but there was no sign of Boo.

"I don't care about my car, I just want my dog back," Charney said.

For Charney, who has no children, losing Boo is devastating.

"I'm nervous, it's a Friday, it's getting dark soon, the weather is turning. She's little, she's hopeless," Charney said.

Lindsay Charney

Milwaukee Police confirmed they are still looking for unknown suspects in the case.

The family is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone who brings Boo home safely.

If you have seen Boo or have information about the dog's location, you're asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department: 414-933-4444.

Lindsay Charney

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip