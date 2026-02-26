MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Southeastern Hockey Association of Wisconsin 12-13-year-old girls silver team is heading to the WAHA State Tournament this weekend, riding a wave of inspiration after watching the USA Women's Hockey Team win Olympic gold.

The team held its final practice at Wilson Ice Arena in Milwaukee on Wednesday night before making the trip to Stoughton to compete for a state championship.

For players like Aria Dachowski, hockey has always been something special.

"I love hockey because it's like a sport that a lot of girls don't do," Dachowski said.

Goalie Molly Kaczmarski has been here before — this will be her third trip to the state tournament — and her excitement is hard to contain.

SHAW girls hockey team heads to state tournament inspired by USA women's Olympic gold

Girls hockey team gears up for state

"Hockey is one of the most amazing things that I've ever done, and it's just made me so happy," Kaczmarski said. "I'm so excited. It's gonna be my third year at state!"

Watching the USA Women's Hockey Team claim Olympic gold added extra motivation for the squad. For Kaczmarski, seeing those women on the podium felt personal.

"It felt like, kinda like it could be me in the future, even, and it inspired me to just keep going," Kaczmarski said.

Her teammates felt it too.

"The Olympics show, like, everything is possible," Dachowski said.

"They worked this hard to get to there, so now we can work just as hard to do what we want to do," Addison Rallo said.

Head coach Cory Wex said seeing women compete and win at the highest level sends a powerful message to these players.

"Shows them that there's a path to the future in whatever they put their minds to," Wex said.

Wex has watched this group develop a bond and a collective drive that goes beyond the game.

"It's just so inspiring and rewarding for me as a coach to watch that," Wex said.

The team is building lasting friendships, learning the values of teamwork and hard work — all while chasing a championship. And if Dachowski has anything to say about it, they plan to bring something home.

"Hopefully we can, like, make it to the championship and try to, like, bring home a number one and a W," Dachowski said.

The practice was completed with a full send-off, wishing the team good luck in winning a gold of their own.

