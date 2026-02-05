Shani Davis reflects on historic Olympic gold 20 years later, coaches rising star Jordan Stolz

Twenty years ago, Shani Davis made history as the first Black athlete to win an individual gold medal at a Winter Olympics. Now, the speed skating legend is passing on his knowledge to the next generation, including rising star Jordan Stolz.

"It was a lot of steps along the way, but I remember breaking world records and becoming world Champion and the next on the list was to become an Olympic Champion and I played my cards right, and I got there to Turin 20 years ago," Davis said. "It's unbelievable that time flies that fast. I was ready, and I came away victorious."

Davis's victory in the 1000-meter speed skating event at the 2006 Turin Olympics broke barriers and changed his life forever.

"I became a living legend after I won the medal, and then I was able to inspire the youth and coach kids and just motivate other people that go through the same thing that I go through, and I'm just happy and honored that I can be one of those people that people look up to," Davis said.

Now, Davis is channeling that inspiration into coaching, particularly with Jordan Stolz, who is making waves in the speed skating world. Davis sees tremendous potential in the young athlete.

"He's a tough kid strong minded he wants to win, and he's a grinder, he's gonna go out there, and he's never going to give up," Davis said.

The connection between Davis and Stolz runs deeper than typical coach-athlete relationships. Davis made a promise years ago that led him out of retirement to mentor Stolz.

"So we had a mutual coach that used to coach me and he passed away and I remember promising him as a kid if he ever needed anything I'm here for you anytime and then I got the call that he needed a coach and I was in my retiring stage he was on his way up and I came back from Salt Lake City to Milwaukee to coach the young man," Davis said.

Davis's coaching philosophy focuses on developing mental toughness alongside physical skills.

"So I instilled in him that killer instinct and showed him what it took to get to that next level. I'm very proud of the progress that he's made," Davis said.

As Stolz prepares for the upcoming Olympics in Italy, Davis has high expectations for his protégé.

"We never know. Anything can happen. But if he's on his A-game, I think he's the man to beat, and it's going to be tough to beat him; he's the king, he's just missing his crown at the Olympic Games," Davis said.

These days, Davis has settled into life in Salt Lake City, where he balances coaching with a regular job.

"Right now, I coach for reaction. I live out in Salt Lake City now. And I'm here coaching a few athletes for the Olympic trials, and I work a normal job at an X-ray Machine company in Salt Lake City," Davis said.

