MILWAUKEE — Six children ranging in age from 2 months to 9 years were found locked inside a storage unit on Milwaukee's north side early Tuesday morning, leading to the arrest of two adults.

Milwaukee police responded to the storage facility at 27th Street and Silver Spring Drive at 1:36 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept 16, after receiving a report of children being locked in a unit.

There, officers discovered the children — ages 2 months, 2, 3, 5, 7 and 9 — inside the unit, according to police.

A 26-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were taken into custody in connection with the incident. Police said all of the children were unharmed.

A neighbor who did not want to appear on camera told TMJ4’s Jenna Rae that she had seen what appeared to be a family with children walking in and around the storage unit since the summer. The neighbor said she observed the group leaving every morning and returning at night.

Watch: Six children found locked in Milwaukee storage unit; two adults arrested

"I'm confused, like, you don't see kids in here ever, so how is that possible?" said Donnie Earl, who keeps his RV at the storage facility.

Earl questioned how the situation could have occurred given the presence of security cameras at the facility.

"I'm confused. How is that possible with the cameras here? Wouldn't they have noticed that?" Earl said.

TMJ4’s Jenna Rae has reached out to Stor Safe to ask who monitors the site and its cameras, and how this happened, as the investigation into the incident continues.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

