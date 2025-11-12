'Serial rapist': Milwaukee teen sentenced to 35 years in prison

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old Milwaukee teen was sentenced to 35 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision after being found guilty of sexual assault and aggravated battery.

Tremonte Kirk was convicted on two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of aggravated battery following a sexual assault that occurred in December 2024.

TMJ4

During the sentencing hearing that lasted over two and a half hours, Judge Borowski called Kirk "monstrous and evil." The victims described him as a threat to the community.

"The serial rapist you have sitting in front of you is an existential threat to the women of Milwaukee," one victim said.

The state emphasized that no female is safe if Kirk is out in the community.

According to investigators, Kirk raped a 54-year-old woman inside an elevator of an apartment building near 24th and Wisconsin in December 2024. Charging documents reveal he raped the woman twice, choked her, kicked and stomped on her in the elevator.

The assault occurred while Kirk was wearing an ankle monitor with the juvenile justice system for sexually assaulting other women, including an elderly woman.

Kirk addressed his actions before being sentenced.

"During the last few months I have tried to imagine how my crimes have impacted your life and I can barely comprehend it," Kirk said.

This story was reported on-air by Megan Lee and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip