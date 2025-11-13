Search warrant reveals new details in death investigation of 3-year-old Milwaukee boy

MILWAUKEE — A search warrant is revealing new information in the investigation into the death of a 3-year-old who died in the hospital after being found unresponsive by his mother.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Medical examiner preliminarily rules 3-year-old’s death in Milwaukee a homicide

According to the warrant, Daquarius Berry’s mother left him in the care of her boyfriend to drop off her other four children at school on Thursday, Nov. 6.

The mother returned home about 30 minutes later to find her son lying on the floor and foaming at the mouth.

The child was taken to the hospital after his mother called 911, where he died a few hours later. His death was preliminarily ruled a homicide by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the warrant, medical staff found a large hemorrhage in Berry’s abdomen that would have been caused by nonaccidental trauma in what the search warrant describes as a “complete, utter disregard for human life.”

Police confirmed that a 34-year-old woman was arrested earlier this week but would not provide a name, as the woman has not yet been criminally charged.

According to the district attorney’s office, the case is still under review and officials do not have an estimated timeframe for when charges might be filed.

