Medical examiner preliminarily rules 3-year-old’s death in Milwaukee a homicide

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who died after he was found unresponsive Thursday morning.

Police say the child was found unresponsive near 29th and Auer around 6:30 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where police say he died.

He was identified as Daquarius Berry by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, which has listed the child’s preliminary manner of death as a homicide.

An investigation into what caused the child’s death is ongoing.

