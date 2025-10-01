Saving on Halloween candy: Shopper and West Allis candy store owner speak on spooky cost of sweets

WEST ALLIS, Wis. – Trick or treating may come with a spooky spike in price this year. A shopper and candy store owner shared their experience with inflation impacting the cost of candy.

"When I was a kid, everybody used to give out full size candy bars," said candy shopper Peggy Stoop.

Halloween is creeping up, and shoppers are noticing a scary cost for candy.

"We're looking at some steep increases here," said Stoop.

Stoop has started her sweets shopping and has seen jumps in the price for chocolate candies.

"The bagged mix chocolate candy you're looking at anywhere from 30 to $40 for that. And my concern was, how are young families affording that?" Stoop said.

Inflation is a contributing factor to the rise in cost for key ingredients like butter, milk, cream and eggs.

"Like our caramel is made with, you know, a lot of butter and cream, and that, you know, the costs have gone up, along with chocolate has gone through the roof," said Wendy Matel.

Matel is the owner of Freese's Candy, and though her products aren't typically used for trick or treating, she's still feeling the effects of inflation.

"We've been here 97 years. I am trying to make sure that my customers can afford it," Matel said.

Here are some tips for finding more affordable options for trick or treating:

- Check for price per piece of candy instead of price per bag.

- Aim to pay 12 cents or less per piece, according to a blog post from the Krazy Coupon Lady .

- Skip popular candies and go for less expensive ones.

- An alternative is to pass out stickers, spider rings or glow sticks.

If you're like Stoop's husband, you may just wait till after Halloween to scratch the candy itch.

"My husband likes buying all his candy after a holiday when it goes discounted," said Stoop.

