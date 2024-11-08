Saffron owner gets ready for culinary event of the month

MILWAUKEE — A top chef competition featuring Wisconsin-based chefs will showcase cuisine inspired by Africa.

It’s called Flavors of Africa: Top Chefs.

TMJ4 Feature Reporter Steph Brown takes us inside Saffron as its culinary creators plan for the big night.

Related: Milwaukee's top chefs celebrate the flavors of Africa

The event will also include a Flavor of Fashion show, featuring an African-inspired dress collection by Jinx Oje.

Watch the video player below for an exclusive interview with Oje.

Watch: Exclusive interview with Jinx

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error