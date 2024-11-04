MILWAUKEE — On Nov. 10, more than 40 of Wisconsin's best chefs will put their culinary expertise to the test using herbs, spices, and ingredients native to Africa.

Yollande Tchouapi created The Flavors of Africa and Diaspora: Best Chefs Wisconsin Gala and Competition.

Tchouapi says this will be the Super Bowl of Wisconsin's culinary artists.

Watch: 'It's about the love for our city': Flavors of Africa and Milwaukee's Top Chefs

After weeks of smaller immersive food events and workshops, the gala competition celebrates the impact African influence has on American cuisine.

"It's about the love for our city, the passion for the vision and aspirations that we all share as members of this city, of this state, of this country," Tchouapi says.

Steph Brown Yollande Tchouapi founder Flavors of Africa

Fusing the flavors and techniques of continental Africa, more than 40 highly revered Wisconsin chefs will serve their best interpretations of food representing their culinary vision.

Award-winning restaurants competing for the event’s top recognition include critically acclaimed and James Beard Award-nominated restaurants, such as The Diplomat, Amilinda, Lupi & Iris, Sanford, Birch, and Bavette, among others.

Tchouapi says to expect African food, dishes inspired by Africa including tribal cuisines, and forward-thinking creations influenced by other cultures.

Proceeds from the gala will benefit various nonprofits and scholarships for local students.

