Milwaukee Rufus King High School teacher charged with sexual misconduct

MILWAUKEE — A Rufus King teacher has been criminally charged with four counts of sexual misconduct.

Erica Allemang-Reinke, 40, is charged with four counts of sexual misconduct by school staff or volunteers, according to a criminal complaint filed on April 21. Prosecutors say the 40-year-old allegedly behaved inappropriately toward several members of the school's basketball team from September 2024 through April 2025.

The alleged inappropriate behavior included inappropriate conversations over text messages, inappropriate physical contact, buying gifts, and even encouraging students to share their GPS locations with her, according to the complaint.

The teacher allegedly used the gifts and money she sent students via Cash App as leverage to manipulate the students and guilt-trip them.

“[She] abused us not physically, but mentally, overpowering our brains, manipulating situations for her comfort and her needs, making us talk at unwanted times,” a student said in the complaint.

Last week, the school's principal said the school was aware of the allegations and that the 40-year-old was "not currently working," pending a full investigation. Shortly after, Milwaukee police confirmed their investigation was initiated from a report of "sex offenses," which were reported on Tuesday, April 15.

The investigation has parents of students at Rufus King High School speaking out, with one parent of a junior at the high school saying her son played a part in raising red flags to the school about concerning behavior from one of his teachers—behavior that allegedly involved multiple male students.

"He was like, 'Mom, something really bad is going on—something really, really bad,'" said Raylena Windmon, recalling the phone call from her son Tuesday morning.

Another parent, who requested to remain anonymous to protect her son's identity, confirmed her child is also involved in the investigation.

"Most definitely, most definitely," the anonymous parent said when asked if she felt lines were crossed with her son.

The mother revealed she was unaware of communications between the teacher and her son outside of school hours.

"She would text him outside of school and everything, yes," she said. When asked if that ever concerned her, she replied, "I did not know." Meanwhile, Milwaukee attorney B'Ivory Lamarr is working with parents to find out if there were any ignored warning signs.

Allemang-Reinke’s educator license will be placed under investigation Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Allemang-Reinke, according to court records.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

