'This is my baby': Milwaukee parents describe impact of Rufus King teacher misconduct allegations

MILWAUKEE — A teacher at Rufus King High School in Milwaukee has been removed from the classroom pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct involving students.

This information was shared in a letter to families on Wednesday by the school’s principal.

"He was like mom something really bad is going on—something really really bad," said Raylena Windmon, recalling the phone call from her son Tuesday morning.

TMJ4 Raylena Windmon and Jessica Harris

Windmon told TMJ4 News that her son, a junior at Rufus King High School, alerted administration about concerning behavior from one of his teachers with multiple male students.

"And he went, and he blew the whistle," Windmon said.

According to Windmon, her son felt uncomfortable with actions taken by the teacher.

"She desired to always be in their presence," she explained.

TMJ4 is not naming the teacher because she hasn’t been criminally charged.

The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed they are investigating a report of sex offenses reported on Tuesday.

When asked Windmon if her son feels violated, she responded, "My son feels violated to the fullest degree, he do. He said to me 'Mom I trusted her. That was my teacher.'"

Another parent, who requested to remain anonymous to protect her son's identity, confirmed her child is also involved in the investigation.

"Most definitely, most definitely," the anonymous parent said when asked if she felt lines were crossed with her son.

The mother revealed she was unaware of communications between the teacher and her son outside of school hours.

"She would text him outside of school and everything, yes," she said. When asked if that ever concerned her, she replied, "I did not know."

The situation has deeply affected both families.

"I've been crying; I've been a mess; I've been missing work for this; I've been throwing up, like I can't sleep, like this is my baby," the anonymous mother said.

Windmon explained why she's speaking out: "Because I love them. Very much. We want them to be successful. We never wanted them to come to school and be damaged."

When contacted by TMJ4 News, the teacher involved declined to comment but stated she has a hearing with the district scheduled for next week.

The principal said the employee is “not currently working” at the high school pending a full investigation, and that any child who needs assistance or wishes to speak to a trusted adult can do so by calling (414) 267-0700

