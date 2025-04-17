Rufus King High School employee removed amid allegations of misconduct

MILWAUKEE — A Rufus King High School staff member has been removed pending a full investigation into allegations of misconduct.

The news of the allegations against the staff member, who is not being revealed due to the incident involving students, was shared in a letter to families on Wednesday by the school’s principal.

An investigation into the alleged incident is being conducted by Milwaukee Public Schools and the Milwaukee Police Department, according to the letter.

MPD said the investigation stems from a report of “sex offenses” that were reported on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

The principal said the employee is “not currently working” at the high school pending a full investigation, and that any child who needs assistance or wishes to speak to a trusted adult can do so by calling (414) 267-0700.

Callers will be kept confidential.

You can read the full letter sent to parents below:

"I am writing to inform you of an ongoing investigation related to our school. We are aware that allegations of misconduct have been made about one of our staff members. This is under investigation by MPS and the Milwaukee Police Department. Because this incident involves our students and an employee, we cannot reveal the name of the staff member or any details about the situation. We can share that the employee is not currently working in our building pending a full investigation. We understand that some students may be aware of the activity that took place and may be upset by it. If your child needs assistance or wishes to speak to a trusted adult, please contact me at (414) 267-0700. Your call will be kept confidential. Please know that we are taking all possible steps to investigate and resolve this situation. We will send an update if more information becomes available." - Doreen Badillo, Principal, Rufus King High School

