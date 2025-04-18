Parents of students at Rufus King High School in Milwaukee are working with attorney B'Ivory Lamarr after a teacher was removed following allegations of misconduct.

Milwaukee Police Department confirmed they are investigating reports of sex offenses at the school, though specific details of the investigation have not been released.

"My son is struggling, my son has not been back to school, my son is about to go through therapy," said Windmon, whose son alerted school administration on Monday about concerning behavior from one of his teachers involving multiple male students.

"He said to me 'Mom I trusted her. That was my teacher,'" Windmon said.

Alderwoman Sharlen Moore, whose daughter graduated from Rufus King last year, said the news sparked reflection on potential red flags with the teacher involved.

"They said it was just a matter of time," Moore said.

Moore hopes no warning signs were missed at the school.

“Where did we drop the ball, where they felt they weren’t safe enough to have that conversation with us,” she said.

Windmon expressed her disappointment in the situation, noting the breach of trust that occurred.

Rufus King High School parents hire well-known attorney amid alleged misconduct investigation

"He's always had great relationships with his teacher so this gotta be another one. It really wasn't," Windmon said.

"We never wanted them to come to school and be damaged. We asked that they be taught and that they be nurtured," Windmon said.

Attorney Lamarr is investigating whether there were any ignored warning signs and advocating for proper charges to be filed.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee reached out to the teacher involved multiple times to share her side of the story, but she declined to comment. She indicated she has a hearing with the district scheduled for Monday.

