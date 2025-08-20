The Rufus King Generals football team opens their season on the road this Friday against Howards Grove. After being eliminated in the first round of playoffs last year by De Pere, the team is focused on changing the narrative with a deeper playoff run this season.

"We do have some guys who have some experience from last year, and we graduated a bunch of guys on our defense, so our defense is pretty young, but they're coming along just fine. Our offense backfield is pretty experienced," Tom Woznaiak, Rufus King Head Coach, said.

TMJ4/Rod Burks

Leading the Generals' offense is senior running back Tyler Scott, who brings four years of experience to the field.

"I have been playing with these guys for four years. All of my high school career. Just the chemistry, the bond, the love for each other, the brotherhood, the connection," Scott said.

Rufus King Generals prepare for season opener with experienced offense, young defense

On the defensive side, nose tackle Emerson Allen is ready to make a statement.

"It's all about proving that King football is here to stay. Not just proving to the city but to the whole state. Just because we lost some guys and those guys were important, it doesn't matter because it's next man up, and we're just as good as those who came before us," Allen said.

TMJ4/Rod Burks

The cornerbacks, one of the more experienced position groups returning this season, are embracing their leadership role.

"The corners are leaders. We are the oldest group coming back because last year we had a front seven that were all seniors. Once the youngest — we're now the oldest. It feels great, and we get to lead this defense now," cornerback Simonique Carter said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

