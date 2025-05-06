Riverwest residents, students looking forward to potential food truck park

MILWAUKEE — A historic building at the busy intersection of Humboldt and North Avenue could soon become a new food destination in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood.

Developer Clarence Morse has plans to transform the site into a Riverwest food truck park, preserving the historic building while creating a spot for new chefs in the area.

"New face on the block that we'll totally welcome in the neighborhood," Riverwest resident, Tim Heinle said.

Tim and Nicole Heinle, who live just blocks from the proposed site, are enthusiastic about the potential addition to their walkable neighborhood.

"Milwaukee is known for food, so if something cool can come in there then I think that's a go," Nicole said.

The couple enjoys being able to walk to restaurants in the area and appreciates the concept of having multiple food options in one location.

"It's nice to have multiple choices in one spot, so this would be cool if he could pull it off," Tim added.

According to OnMilwaukee, the developer plans to preserve the historic building while creating opportunities for emerging culinary talent.

"If anyone is looking for an investment, I mean this is like a main thoroughfare right from the interstate to the east side—I think it's great," Nicole said.

The location's proximity to college housing makes it particularly appealing to students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

"It's near like the dorms areas and us as college students are always looking for somewhere new to eat," UW-Milwaukee student, Ithzel Flores said.

Flores and fellow UWM student Ashley Uriostegy were excited about having a new dining option within walking distance, as many students don't have cars while at school.

"Like very diverse too. Like different types of food trucks there where like everyone could enjoy," Uriostegy said.

Flores noted the limited dining options currently available to students without transportation.

"There's not a lot of great options so I feel like a lot of people always like order food so if there is something near by we can always stop by and get something new," Flores said.

The project isn't finalized yet. Morse is scheduled to present his plans to Fund Milwaukee Tuesday night in hopes of securing additional financing for the development.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

