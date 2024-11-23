River Trail Commons: A bold vision for affordable housing and community in Riverwest

At the bustling intersection of Center and Humboldt, a transformative project is taking root in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. The city's newest cooperative housing initiative, The River Trail Commons, aims to provide affordable homes for first-generation buyers and cultivate a community garden that will feed the neighbors and the city’s homeless.

Amid applause, Mayor Cavalier Johnson underscored the project’s significance. “We are moving the city forward!” he proclaimed, as the common council and onlookers celebrated this forward-thinking venture.

For longtime resident Vince Bushell, the development represents a dream decades in the making. “I love this neighborhood,” he shared warmly. After calling Riverwest home for 44 years, Bushell is eager to see a project that embodies diversity and inclusivity.

“This will prove we can build projects like this that are diverse and inclusive of different ethnicities and wealth classes,” Bushell said, beaming with pride.

The River Trail Commons will combine market-rate and discounted condominiums, including two eight-unit townhouses and a three-story, 24-unit structure with shared amenities. Residents will enjoy features like a communal kitchen, library, outdoor courtyard, and community garden, the latter being overseen by Andre Lee Ellis of The C.A.G.E..

“It’s gonna be one of the largest places I’ve worked in,” Ellis shared, brimming with enthusiasm. The community garden will not only provide fresh food for the neighborhood but also for Milwaukee’s homeless population.

“I’m very concerned about how people are eating because I know good eating promotes good living,” Ellis explained. He views the garden as more than just a source of sustenance—it’s a symbol of togetherness.

“To do something that integrates us, that brings us together! If you knew my story, you’d be as excited as I am,” Ellis added passionately.

The project’s broader mission goes beyond housing—it’s about fostering a sense of belonging and closing the city’s racial wealth gap by offering affordable homeownership, particularly to people of color.

Ruth Weil, a Riverwest resident and community connector, sees the project as a win for everyone. “We need all kinds of folks in the neighborhood!” she said, emphasizing the economic benefits.

“We need people with disposable income so they can help all the businesses here. When you are local, you spend local—it’s just better for everyone,” Weil added.

Set to break ground in 2025, the development promises to reshape Milwaukee’s housing market while embodying a spirit of unity. For Ellis, the potential impact is clear.

“We’ll show Milwaukee what true peace looks like,” Ellis declared, confidently.

