RIVER HILLS, Wis. — It’s a national story with ties to Milwaukee. The latest victim in a string of high-profile break-ins is Bucks forward Bobby Portis.

Portis is one of many professional athletes who have had their homes broken into in recent months. The NBA and NFL have even advised their athletes to be cautious.

However, police in River Hills, where Portis lives, have been tight-lipped. For weeks, we’ve been trying to obtain a police report regarding Portis’ incident.

Late Friday night, we received it. Sort of.

"While I was at my game yesterday, I had a home invasion and they took most of my prized possessions," Portis said in a video on X weeks ago.

Appreciate all the support after the home invasion at my property. I am offering a $40,000 reward for any info that directly leads to the return of my items. Please send any tips to info@bobbyportis.com https://t.co/gJxUYJUqkB pic.twitter.com/BQ8SBkggDO — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) November 7, 2024

RELATED LINKS:

-Read our previous coverage of this story

Watch: River Hills police release redacted report from Bobby Portis' burglary after pressure from TMJ4

Redacted police report released on Bobby Portis home burglary

On Saturday, Nov. 2, thieves broke into Portis’ River Hills home.

On Nov. 4, River Hills Police Chief Michael Gaynor confirmed the incident, saying security footage shows two individuals forced entry into the back of Portis’ home. Video shows them inside, then exiting with items minutes later.

"Any info that leads to the return of any of my belongings will be rewarded," Portis said on X.

Portis made a public plea for help, and River Hills Police urged anyone with information to contact them.

Since then, River Hills Police have refused to provide any additional information, including the police report.

On Nov. 18, TMJ4's Jenna Rae went to speak directly with Chief Gaynor. He said then, more than two weeks after Portis' burglary, that the report wasn’t finished.

On Nov. 20, Tom Kamenick, an attorney and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, sent a letter on TMJ4's behalf to the River Hills Police Department.

"The goal is to get them to turn over these police reports. They are public records. They're not supposed to be withheld unless releasing the information would actually interfere with the investigation," Kamenick explained.

On Nov. 22, we finally received the police report. Well, part of it.

Nearly the entire report was redacted.

"I looked at the explanation they gave and it just didn’t make any sense to me. They cited two different cases, and neither of them are applicable in this situation," Kamenick said.

In a letter sent from River Hills, along with the mostly redacted police report, the department stated that, based on the public records balancing test, the chief had determined to withhold information related to the ongoing investigation.

It later went on to state that the "public interest in disclosure of this information is outweighed by the public interest in the expectation of privacy."

"The police have made this public, Bobby Portis has made this public, are they trying to backtrack?" Rae asked Kamenick.

"They want help. Bobby Portis and his family want help. It's really hard for the public to provide it if they don't have the information that's hiding in this police report," Kamenick explained.

"Do you think we would’ve gotten this redacted report had you not written that letter to them?" Rae asked.

"I don't think so, no. They seemed like they were going to deny it, period. Now they’ve only made a pro forma show of compliance with the law by saying, 'Here we go, we’re giving you the report,' but there’s nothing in it," Kamenick responded.

"Is this really compliance with the law, though?" Rae asked.

"I don’t think so, no," Kamenick said.

TMJ4 has made multiple attempts to reach Portis, but he has no statement.

You can read the redacted report below:

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error