River Hills police: Portis, Mahomes, Kelce home burglaries 'share similarities'

MILWAUKEE — New information about a burglary at the home of Bucks star Bobby Portis.
The River Hills police chief tells TMJ4 News there are "similarities" between the Portis incident and burglaries at the homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, as well as Timberwolves guard Mike Conley in the Twin Cities.
The chief says his department has been in contact with law enforcement in those communities, along with the FBI.
Watch: Bucks Bobby Portis says his home was burglarized during Saturday's game
He also said they believe three suspects are involved in the Portis incident and are working to enhance the surveillance video they have. An incident report is expected in the next few days.
