Bucks Bobby Portis says his home was burglarized during Saturday's game

John Bazemore/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) is shown against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Milwaukee Bucks fan favorite, Bobby Portis, says his home was burglarized during Saturday's game in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Portis says that he considers Milwaukee home in the video posted on X.

"While I was at my game yesterday, I had a home invasion and they took most of my prized possessions," Portis says.

Milwaukee Bucks Forward is looking for information on the incident. Portis says in his post that if you have any information reach out to info@bobbyportis.com.

