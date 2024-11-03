Bucks Bobby Portis says his home was burglarized during Saturday's game

Milwaukee Bucks fan favorite, Bobby Portis, says his home was burglarized during Saturday's game in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

I consider Milwaukee my home. Last night, while I was at work, my home was burglarized, and many of my prized possessions were stolen. If you have any tips or info, please send them to info@bobbyportis.com. Rewards for info leading to recovery or arrests! pic.twitter.com/ORNYHxNC1c — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) November 3, 2024

Portis says that he considers Milwaukee home in the video posted on X.

"While I was at my game yesterday, I had a home invasion and they took most of my prized possessions," Portis says.

Milwaukee Bucks Forward is looking for information on the incident. Portis says in his post that if you have any information reach out to info@bobbyportis.com.

