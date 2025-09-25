Ribbon-cutting celebrates completion of South Shore Beach rehabilitation project

MILWAUKEE — After more than a decade of study, design, and construction, the newly restored South Shore Beach is ready to serve the community. A ribbon-cutting will be held on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the completion of the beach's rehabilitation project.

Milwaukee County Parks representatives and local leaders will gather at South Shore Park, 2900 South Shore Drive, at 3:30 p.m. to commemorate this major milestone in improving water quality and public access along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Speakers will include: Jack Eckblad, Milwaukee County Board Supervisor, Sarah Toomsen, Director of Planning & Development, Milwaukee County Parks, Todd Nettesheim, Deputy Director, Great Lakes National Program Office (GLNPO), US Environmental Protection Agency, Karen Hyun, Secretary, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and Cheryl Nenn, Milwaukee Estuary Area of Concern Community Advisory Committee (CAC).

For more information, visit the Milwaukee Parks website.

