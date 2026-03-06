Residents react to Wisconsin bill that would make large-scale tire dumping a crime, with fines up to $10,000

A Wisconsin bill would make large-scale tire dumping a crime, with fines up to $10,000

A proposed bill in the Wisconsin state legislature would make dumping 4 or more tires on private property a crime, carrying possible jail time, heavy fines OF $10,000, and requiring payback for cleanup costs.

Illegal tire dumping has become a costly problem for property owners in Milwaukee, including one case where thousands of tires were left on a vacant lot. The bill is still working its way through the legislature.

Opinions are split on whether the proposed Senate Bill 1059 authored by Senator Rob Hutton and co-authored with Rep. Bob Donovan, would actually stop the dumping.

Mario Redmond said he supports the measure.

"I think it's fair because they shouldn't be illegally dumping tires anywhere because it's a fire hazard, is hazardous to the community, and makes our community look bad," Redmond said.

But others say the penalty goes too far — and that fines of $10,000 could mean more people going to jail without actually solving the problem.

Madeline Ferguson called the proposal excessive.

"I think it's ridiculous. That's just a really large charge. By all means, there should be a consequence, but that's just kind of ridiculous," Ferguson said.

Maurice Clemens echoed that concern.

"That's just more people that's gonna be in jail because they're not gonna pay it," Clemens said.

Those in support say the city has to do more to stop the dumping.

"Probably that will help solve the problem. Hope so. They've got to follow the law," Owen French said.

Eric Braxton, of Tires Express, says fines alone won't stop dumpers who don't have the money, but he says Milwaukee's recent crackdown has made a difference.

"They put that enforcement in place, and they really put a dent in a lot of dumpers, so it's working," Braxton said.

Braxton also says law enforcement currently has limited tools to address the problem and that the industry needs more support from the state.

"We need more support for this industry in Wisconsin. Maybe they need to try and come up with a better approach," Braxton said.

If passed, supporters say the bill gives law enforcement more tools to act. Critics say the state also needs to invest in creative recycling solutions, support for legal tire processors, and find solutions that will stop the dumping at the source.

