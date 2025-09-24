Residents discuss latest design for Buc-ee's, plan commission approves plan

OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek Plan Commission approved plans for a Buc-ee's mega gas station and shopping center Tuesday night, bringing the project one step closer to breaking ground on a 29-acre plot of land off Interstate 94 on Elm Road.

The approval means the Texas-based chain can now move forward with purchasing the property and obtaining permits for what would be a 73,000-square-foot building featuring a 120-pump fueling plaza.

Flacko Shahin, an Oak Creek resident, supports bringing the major gas station and tourist attraction to his city.

"People wanna go to Buc-ee's," Shahin said.

"I'm a huge Buc-ee's person. If I ever make it to Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, like any of the states where Buc-ee's is nearby, I have to go," Shahin said.

According to the chain, there are 36 locations across the country. The Oak Creek location would operate as a 24-hour shopping center.

"I don't see anything wrong with it. A 24 hour shopping center and we're going to complain? I think we should have one," Shahin said.

The chain expects over 10,000 vehicles to visit the Oak Creek location every day, positioned strategically next to the highway.

"They're throwing it right next to the highway. Everyone is going to stop at a Buc-ee's. Buc-ee's have billboards like right here on the border, even though the closest one is like 500 miles away," Shahin said.

However, some residents have expressed concerns about the project's impact on the community. James Feffer, a resident, worries about increased traffic congestion.

"Little concerned with the traffic since that is the next highway stop from where I live. So that might cause some issues in the morning and at night," Feffer said.

Traffic, commercial lighting and noise have been ongoing concerns for neighbors over the past several months.

Mary Ellen Malcolm, a concerned Oak Creek resident, questioned the approval process and feels the decision was predetermined despite community pushback.

"What is the rush? Why are we not addressing the concerns that we as citizens have?" Malcolm said.

Malcom said many of her neighbors have opposed this project.

"It seems like there was a pre-gone conclusion that it was approved from day 1," Malcolm said.

With official approval now secured, Buc-ee's will proceed with the next phases of development for the Oak Creek location.

