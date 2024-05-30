Residents, business groups react to MPS failing to send state mandatory financial reports

MILWAUKEE — The biggest question voters had when a $252 million MPS referendum passed in April, was "Where is this money going?"

This week we're learning it's apparently a question the state is also asking.

According to a letter sent to Superintendent Keith Posely on May 24th, the state's Department of Public Instruction (DPI) says MPS hasn't sent them updated financial reports for eight months.

The notice said "MPS continues to fail to provide key financial data" and alleges the data they do send is inconsistent or "incredibly late."

DPI says it's gotten so bad that the state might withhold funding for the upcoming school year.

Dale Kooyenga with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) says the results will be felt directly by residents.

TMJ4 News Dale Kooyenga is the president of MMAC.

"All that financial pressure goes on to the taxpayers- the property taxpayers," said Kooyenga.

TMJ4's Mariam Mackar asked, "Who do you think should answer to this and what should happen next?"

"The school board needs to answer to it," Kooyenga replied. "The school board is the governing body of MPS and they need to hold their staff accountable. It's about getting your assignments in on time."

TMJ4 News Ann McIntyre-Carter is a Milwaukee resident on a fixed income. She’s worried after hearing MPS is at risk of not receiving state funding. As a resident on a fixed income, she says it’s not fair her tax dollars “aren’t being put to use in the right way.”

Kooyenga says if this was known before the April elections, that referendum would likely not have passed

Mackar stopped by the Milwaukee Teacher's Education Association offices for their take on the news. They said no one was available to speak to Mackar but sent over a statement saying in part:

"MTEA is deeply concerned, and we expect a clear plan and timeline from the superintendent to quickly resolve this matter."

The only response from the board as of now is that they're 'confident' they can course-correct these financial documentation issues.

