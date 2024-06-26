Watch Now
Report of shooting near 60th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee

Posted at 4:17 PM, Jun 26, 2024

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a report of a shooting on Milwaukee’s south side.

Witnesses tell us a child appears to be a victim.

A video sent to us by a viewer shows Greenfield EMS crews putting people into the back of ambulances near 60th and Oklahoma.

One of those loaded in appears to be a child.

TMJ4 is working to learn more information

This is a developing story and will be updated.

