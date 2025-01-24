Release of info on Bobby Portis break-in on hold after legal challenge

RIVER HILLS, Wis. — The release of additional information related to the break-in at the home of Bucks star Bobby Portis is on hold.

TMJ4 News filed a lawsuit after the River Hills Police Department released a nearly 100-percent redacted incident report on the burglary.

Last week, a judge ruled River Hills went too far with its redactions and intended to make the previously redacted information available today.

However, attorneys for River Hills indicated they plan to challenge that decision, which is why the report with fewer redactions wasn't released today.

Another hearing in the case is set for next Friday.

