Judge to release more details on burglary at Bucks Star Bobby Portis’ home

VILLAGE OF RIVER HILLS, Wis. — This afternoon, a judge announced plans to release additional information about the burglary at the home of Bucks star Bobby Portis.

TMJ4 filed a lawsuit against the River Hills Police Department after it released an incident report on the break-in that was nearly 100% redacted.

In court Friday, Judge Thomas McAdams ruled that River Hills went too far with its redactions. He said the report, with fewer redactions, will be released next Friday unless River Hills objects.

Investigators have linked the Portis case to similar crimes targeting star athletes, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

