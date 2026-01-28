Refugee turned citizen advocates for legal immigration process amid national debate

Lina Lipkowitz says she's not anti-immigrant — she is one herself. After tanks appeared under her windows and shootings erupted during Azerbaijan's civil war, her family had opportunities to go to Canada, Israel or America. She arrived in America in the early 90s.

READ ALSO | Milwaukee immigrant rights group warns about false ICE rumors spreading on social media

"Everything was fine until the Civil War occurred… tanks under my windows… shootings… We had opportunity to go Canada, Israel, America… since we had relatives in America… we decided to go there and we applied as refugees," Lipkowitz said.

She went through what she describes as a legal process to become a citizen, calling it emotional and something she worked for. She also acknowledges immigration today is not the same as it was then, with longer backlogs and far more politicized debate.

"…that was an amazing day for us… when I was standing before the flag… It's very emotional… and I really was blessed… to become a citizen of America," Lipkowitz said.

TMJ4 Lina Lipkowitz & family

In her letter to TMJ4, Lipkowitz said that coming to the U.S. is a privilege and that immigrants should learn English and navigate the process legally. She repeatedly said she supports immigration but draws a line at entering the country illegally.

TMJ4 Lina Lipkowitz says she's not anti-immigrant

"I'm pro immigrant… How can it be not? I'm an immigrant… I'm very pro immigrant, but it's legally. It has to be done legally…" Lipkowitz said.

Her views come amid a national debate over immigration enforcement, with federal leaders pushing tougher policies and advocacy groups warning of community fear. She says illegal immigration costs taxpayers billions, though estimates vary and are often disputed. She says supporting enforcement includes supporting ICE agents, but adds that people already in a legal process should not be targeted.

"I'm against that… because they're in the system… if the immigrant is in the system… they should be left alone…" Lipkowitz said.

She says she understands why families feel afraid and says immigration policy should include a specific process for people facing imminent danger, while still requiring vetting and legal steps.

"Maybe there has to be a special process for them, but the law is still the law, and the rules are the rules," Lipkowitz said.

Lipkowitz stressed she supports immigrants and immigration, but believes the process should be followed.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip