Reaction pours in over Molson Coors closure plans for Leinenkugel’s breweries

MILWAUKEE — Leinenkugel's Chippewa Falls Brewery and 10th Street Brewery in Milwaukee will be shutting down in 2025.

The company shared its intentions in an email to distributors.

According to the Molson Coors website, the Chippewa Falls brewery employs 120 people.

It’s the place where Jason Rohloff was first introduced to the world of craft beer.

“Honestly, it was like my college,” said Rohloff. “It was one of the first breweries, craft breweries, that got me into the craft brewing.”

Mike Beiermeister Jason Rohloff

The former president and current member of the Milwaukee Beer Barons, a group of beer enthusiasts and home brewers, was shocked when found out.

He first thought of the employees at both locations who might be out of a job.

“You're still impacting community, of the jobs that are going to be lost there,” said Rohloff. “Like those people aren't coming to Milwaukee, I think that's probably pretty safe to say, you know, it's unfortunate.”

For over 150 years, some of the favorites like Summer Shandy came from the Chippewa Falls brewery.

Leinenkugel’s purchased the 10th Street Brewery back in the 1990s to start producing its craft beers.

While the popular beverages are not going away, Rohloff hopes the brand doesn’t lose its innovative touch.

“Beer drinkers are fickle, right? They want something new. They want something fresh and like that's probably the biggest risk I see coming out of a smaller place closing and a bigger place kind of absorbing it,” said Rohloff.

Molson Coors Chief Supply Chain Brian Erhardt issued this statement to TMJ4 News.

“Following the end of a large contract brewing agreement and amid an ongoing canning line investment project at our Milwaukee brewery, we’ve made the decision to close two of our smaller brewing operations in Wisconsin and centralize statewide production at our main site in Milwaukee. While never easy, these choices are made with much thought and consideration to position Molson Coors for continued success in Wisconsin and beyond.

Ever since Leinenkugel’s joined Miller Brewing in 1988, the brand and Chippewa Falls have been a cherished part of our company and culture. That’s not changing. Leinie’s Summer Shandy and the rest of the portfolio will continue to play a role in our premiumization plans, and the Leinie Lodge and adjacent pilot brewery will remain open year-round for guests to enjoy and experience the Leinenkugel’s beers and history.”

Production will now shift to the brewery in the Miller Valley where a majority of Leinekugel’s products are already being produced.

Former President of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewery, Dick Leinenkugel released this statement to WTMJ Radio on Wednesday.

I am deeply saddened by the decision of the Molson Coors leadership team to close our Chippewa Falls brewery and home. For over 157 years and six generations of family management, Leinenkugel’s has been brewing great beers for our legions of fans throughout Wisconsin and across the country.

I feel for all impacted employees and their families in Chippewa Falls and trust that the Molson Coors leadership will do everything possible to ease their pain during this challenging time.

I know the Molson Coors leaders don’t take these decisions lightly. It’s clear to me that they determined that the savings resulting from the closure were significant enough to justify this difficult decision.

None of our family members were aware or counseled ahead of the decision. It’s a sad day for our family and our fans. In 2017, we came together in Chippewa Falls to celebrate our brewery’s 150th anniversary. It was the defining moment of my career in beer. Alongside my brothers, Jake and John, and members of our fourth, fifth, and sixth generations of family, we proudly toasted our beer drinkers, retail customers, and distributors to thank them for their loyalty and support. Today, on behalf of the Leinenkugel family, I thank them again and will toast them this evening with a Leinenkugel’s Original and a tear in my eye."



