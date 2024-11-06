Leinenkugel's Chippewa Falls Brewery and 10th Street Brewery in Milwaukee will be shutting down in 2025.

The company shared its intentions in an email to distributors. Milwaukee's Tenth Street Brewery is nearly 40 years old.

Watch: Leinenkugel's closing main brewery in Chippewa Falls

Leinenkugel's closing main brewery in Chippewa Falls

Closing the Chippewa Falls facility ends a tradition that began more than 150 years ago. Operations at both facilities will cease effective Jan. 17, 2025.

Production at both facilities will shift to their main site in Milwaukee.

The move follows the gradual shift of production of Leinie’s brands from Chippewa Falls to Milwaukee as the portfolio has grown over the years, with Milwaukee already producing more than 75% of the total Leinenkugel volume, according to the emailed note to distributors.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip