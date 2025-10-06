Rainbow crosswalks come to Walker’s Point, celebrating community and inclusion

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — On Monday, crosswalks in Walker’s Point are turning rainbow to celebrate the neighborhood’s inclusive and welcoming spirit, especially for those who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I love the rainbow crosswalk. I feel like, especially right now, when we have a lot of divisiveness, it's just kind of like a nice, welcome reminder that people belong in the neighborhood,” said Ash Dzick, who frequents Walker’s Point.

This summer, the City of Milwaukee approved a rainbow crosswalk project in Walker’s Point, adding a new symbol to the neighborhood’s rich legacy as an LGBTQ+ destination. Fully funded by private donors, sponsors, and grants, the public infrastructure initiative is led by the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project—a nonprofit dedicated to preserving Wisconsin’s often overlooked queer history since 1994.

The colorful crosswalks were designed by Jeremy Novy, a former Milwaukee resident and internationally acclaimed queer street artist. Novy’s work celebrates the diverse, vibrant, and independent spirit of Milwaukee’s modern gayborhood, delivering a message of safety, belonging, and acceptance to everyone who visits.

“It’s just like such an eclectic community. I love coming to the coffee shops and working,” Dzick said.

Dzick also appreciates the neighborhood’s mix of modern and historical architecture and says the diverse businesses — including coffee shops and rock climbing — are part of what brings the community together and growing.

“There’s also the Pint. Love Pint. It’s one of the few remaining lesbian bars in Walker’s Point, in Wisconsin. They have such, like, a rich history there, too. So, you know, it’s really important to protect some of these local establishments,” Dzick added.

While this is not the first rainbow crosswalk in the Milwaukee area, it is the first for Walker’s Point.

“It’s very diverse, accepting, open. It’s grown considerably in the last 25 years. It’s come a long way,” said Stanley Jones, a longtime Walker’s Point resident.

The rainbow crosswalk is located on 2nd and National. The celebration will continue with a gathering outside La Cage Niteclub on Monday at 5 p.m.



