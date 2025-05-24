Pup party of the year: Paw Fest at the Lakefront to be held Saturday, Sep. 20

Brought to you by the people behind Doggy Day, Winston’s Wishes announces the first-ever Paw Fest at the Lakefront.

The celebration of pets, people, and paws is set for Saturday, Sep. 20, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Henry Maier Festival Park.

Paw Fest is free and invites well-socialized, leashed dogs to bring their humans for a full day of pet-centered play, shopping, music, and more!

More fun at Henry Maier Festival Park:

Largest Puerto Rican celebration in Wisconsin moves to Henry Maier Festival Park

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announces new pop-up pickleball experience

Festival goers can expect drinks featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka, delicious food from local food trucks and restaurants, music provided by DJ Gee-A, and activities for your furry friends.

Food trucks and restaurants at Paw Fest include Romero’s Taco Truck, Tots on the Street, and Dog Gone Great for the pups.

Paw Fest is hosted by Winston’s Wishes, a volunteer-run, non-profit that focuses on supporting dogs who are not doing well in a busy shelter environment. Check out theirwebsite for more information.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip