Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announces new pop-up pickleball experience

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. has announced a new way to get active at Henry Maier Festival Park this spring and summer.

Through Memorial Day, open pickleball play is available at the Aurora Pavilion at Henry Maier Festival Park and… it's FREE!

Three courts will be open daily from dawn until dusk and will work on a first-come, first-served basis.

Players should enter through the Mid Gate at Henry Maier Festival Park and head to the south entrance of the Pavilion. Players should also bring their own paddles and balls.

Free instructor-led classes, hosted by Pickleball Kingdom, Prolite Sports, and TEAM LAMMI, will be offered on Saturday, May 24, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. All skill levels are invited.

The Henry Maier Festival Park pickleball experience does not end there. New this year, Dean’s Pickleball Village presented by American Family Insurance, will be available to Summerfest visitors.

From June 19 through 21, June 26 through 28, and July 3-5, festivalgoers can enjoy pickleball on the north end of the festival grounds.

Dean’s Pickleball Village will feature two courts, one play each day of the festival, a celebrity pickleball tournament, clinics and demos with professional players, Pickleball vendors, and a sampling of new flavors from Dean’s Dips.

