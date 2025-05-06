Juneteenth, Summerfest join forces in historic Milwaukee collaboration

Juneteenth celebrations on King Drive will partner with Summerfest this year—creating a day-long celebration of freedom and unity across Milwaukee.

The traditional Juneteenth festivities will remain on King Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but this year will feature a special connection to Summerfest, which will honor the Juneteenth youth royal court during its 6 p.m. opening ceremony.

"It gives us a chance to get broader exposure of what we're doing in the community," said Tony Kearney, organizer with Juneteenth Day.

"This legacy of the city of festivals is so alive in 2025!" said Sarah Pancheri, CEO & President of Summerfest.

The collaboration marks a significant moment between two of Milwaukee's most cherished celebrations, with Juneteenth now in its 54th year and Summerfest in its 57th year.

"It's an opportunity to show off our children who are the best of us, so what was not to partner about it was a great idea for us to come together," said Kearney.

"Juneteenth this celebration, 54 years old, Summerfest 57 years old. Lots of legacy around the City of Festivals so it just made sense," said Pancheri.

Festival-goers can enjoy both events on the same day, with Summerfest featuring special recognition of Juneteenth in the evening.

"It's important for us to try and partner to make sure we can give people opportunity to experience both things," said Kearney.

Summerfest will showcase artists celebrating Black culture and music after the Juneteenth festivities conclude on King Drive.

"After festivities conclude on King Drive at Summerfest we will celebrate artists like Gary Clarke Jr., Isley Brothers, Eric Benet, Bone Thugs in Harmony, Mike Jones and the list goes on and on," said Pancheri.

Juneteenth organizers are currently seeking volunteers, parade participants, and Mr. and Ms. Juneteenth nominations.

"We need to bring everybody together, African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, white Americans, you are welcome at Juneteenth," said Kearney.

The partnership represents a new chapter for both celebrations while maintaining the cultural significance of Juneteenth's commemoration of freedom.

"And there's more to come," said Pancheri.

