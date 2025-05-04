Need a ride? MCTS and Summerfest announce transit options for 2025 festival

The Milwaukee County Transit System and Summerfest have announced transportation options for all three weekends of Summerfest.

Summerfest will be held during the weekends of June 19-21, June 26-28, and July 3-5.

Options to fit every music fan's needs. MCTS will offer Summerfest shuttles at three park and ride locations, the CONNECT BRT 1 line with a stop near the Summerfest North Gate, and regular MCTS routes.

MCTS Summerfest Shuttles:

MCTS will offer shuttles from three park and ride lots, including College Avenue, Brown Deer Park, and Hales Corners Park and Ride lots. Parking at each Park and Ride lot is free on a first-come, first-served basis.

All shuttles are cashless, and riders will pay once they arrive at Summerfest. Payment options include the Umo App, WisGo Card, VISA, Mastercard, Discover card, Google, and Apple Pay.

Round-trip fare is $12 for riders 12 and up.

The first shuttle will leave the lot at 11:30 a.m., and the last shuttle will depart from the Summerfest Mid Gate at 12:30 a.m.

Related Content:

The Lumineers, Offset, Riley Green among acts announced in Summerfest's 2025 lineup

The Killers added to growing Summerfest 2025 headliner lineup

MCTS CONNECT:

Once again, the CONNECT 1 BRT line will be available to Summerfest goers. The CONNECT 1 BRT will make stops at the Couture at Michigan Ave and Lincoln Memorial Dr., just steps from the Summerfest North Gate.

Buses will run every 10 minutes on Saturdays. Riders will also have the option to charge their phones while on the bus, via USB chargers located beneath many seats.

CONNECT 1 BRT riders can pay before they board using any of the same options listed under Summerfest Shuttles, along with cash at the Ticket Vending Machines located on platforms.

Hours of service on weekdays include, from about 4:35 a.m. to 1:39 a.m. On Saturdays, from about 4:45 a.m. to 2:15 a.m.

MCTS Regular Service:

There are many local routes within walking distance of Summerfest.

90-minute fare is $2 for riders ages 12 and up. Riders can pay on the bus by Umo App, WisGo Card, or cash.

Check out bothSummerfest’s websiteand MCTS’s website to plan your Summerfest trip.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip