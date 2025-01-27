MILWAUKEE — Rock band The Killers will headline Summerfest on Friday, June 27, the music festival announced Monday.

The Killers will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. on the 27th.

Watch: The Killers added to Summerfest 2025 lineup:

The Killers added to growing Summerfest 2025 headliner lineup

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m. at TheKillersMusic.com, Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater box office.

All tickets include admission to Summerfest on the day of the show.

The Killers join a lineup of previously-announced headliners including Def Lepperd, Tesla, Hozier, Gigi Perez, James Taylor, Jason Mraz, Tiny Habits, Lainey Wilson, Megan Thee Stallion, and Flo Milli.

For more information on Summerfest 2025, visit Summerfest.com.

