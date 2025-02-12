The Lumineers, Offset, Riley Green among acts announced in Summerfest's 2025 lineup

The Lumineers, Offset, Riley Green, The Fray, and The Head and the Heart are among the acts announced Wednesday morning as Summerfest dropped its official 2025 lineup.

The world's largest music festival announced its lineup at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Other notable names who will play along Milwaukee's lakefront include Nate Smith, Lindsey Stirling, Plain White T's, and Natasha Bedingfield.

You can see the full lineup at Summerfest.com

Summerfest will use the three-weekend format once again this year - it will take place June 19-21, June 26-28, and July 3-5.

Here are the other acts that had already been announced prior to Wednesday, according to Summerfest:

American Family Insurance Amphitheater:

Def Leppard with Tesla - June 19

Hozier with special guest Gigi Perez - June 20

James Taylor with special guests Jason Mraz and Tiny Habits - June 21

Lainey Wilson - June 26

The Killers - June 27

Megan Thee Stallion with special guest Flo Milli - June 28

Benson Boone - July 3

BMO Pavilion:

The Isley Brothers with Eric Benét - June 19

George Thorogood with Foghat - June 20

Japanese Breakfast - June 21

The Avett Brothers - June 26

CAKE - June 27

Riley Green - June 28

Chicago - July 4

Get more information at Summerfest.com

