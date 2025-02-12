The Lumineers, Offset, Riley Green among acts announced in Summerfest's 2025 lineup

The Lumineers, Offset, Riley Green, The Fray, and The Head and the Heart are among the acts announced Wednesday morning as Summerfest dropped its official 2025 lineup.
The world's largest music festival announced its lineup at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Other notable names who will play along Milwaukee's lakefront include Nate Smith, Lindsey Stirling, Plain White T's, and Natasha Bedingfield.
You can see the full lineup at Summerfest.com
Summerfest will use the three-weekend format once again this year - it will take place June 19-21, June 26-28, and July 3-5.
Here are the other acts that had already been announced prior to Wednesday, according to Summerfest:
American Family Insurance Amphitheater:
- Def Leppard with Tesla - June 19
- Hozier with special guest Gigi Perez - June 20
- James Taylor with special guests Jason Mraz and Tiny Habits - June 21
- Lainey Wilson - June 26
- The Killers - June 27
- Megan Thee Stallion with special guest Flo Milli - June 28
- Benson Boone - July 3
BMO Pavilion:
- The Isley Brothers with Eric Benét - June 19
- George Thorogood with Foghat - June 20
- Japanese Breakfast - June 21
- The Avett Brothers - June 26
- CAKE - June 27
- Riley Green - June 28
- Chicago - July 4
Get more information at Summerfest.com
