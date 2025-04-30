Largest Puerto Rican celebration in Wisconsin moves to Henry Maier Festival Park

MILWAUKEE — The 12th Annual Puerto Rican Festival of Wisconsin is heading to Milwaukee’s iconic Henry Maier Festival Park for the first time.

This year's event is slated to be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 21, 2025 a the city’s premier lakefront venue, offering more space, easier access, and an even bigger celebration of Puerto Rican culture and heritage.

The Puerto Rican Festival of Wisconsin began in 2013 under the 35th Street bridge with just a few hundred guests and local vendors. Each year, it has grown in size and impact, attracting visitors and food vendors from across the country.

Known as the largest Puerto Rican celebration in the state, the festival will bring Puerto Rico to Milwaukee for a one-day event.

Attendees can expect a full day of live music, dance, authentic food, cooking classes, dance classes, artisan vendors, a kids zone, and cultural showcases.

Tickets go on sale May 5. Visit www.PRFestivalWisconsin.com for tickets, updates and vendor/sponsor inquiries.

