Public reacts to Milwaukee Public Schools annual budget proposal

MILWAUKEE — Faculty members, students, and citizens packed into the Central District Offices to share their opinions and frustrations about the administration's budget proposal and potential cuts to staffing.

During the committee on strategic planning and budget meeting, the public and board members could share their responses to the nearly 1.5 billion-dollar proposal.

The budget proposal says next school year they will need to cut 288 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions, 40 of those being in-school-funded positions and 248 non-school-funded positions.

This comes despite Milwaukee residents passing a $252 million referendum last month — the district says it is still facing a $60 million gap for next year. The proposed cuts would help balance the budget.

Concerns on Tuesday night centered on cuts to specialized programs.

Two high school students from Golda Meir High School spoke about the impact of the Black and Latino Male Achievement (BLMA) program.

"Losing such valuable staff members hinders students ability to obtain wonderful career opportunities that have been established," said Reuben Jimenez.

Chief of Staff Paulette Chambers said they worked with four departments in their office this year, one being BLMA and the other being Gender and Identity Inclusion. She said during the meeting that those departments were primarily over 50% funded through the Esser program.

"Positions were added that were under ESSER, and ESSER ended, and we had to figure out how to continue those programs and disrupt them as little as possible," said Chambers.

Christopher Gerou has served as a district trauma specialist. He told the board that the number of students he's been meeting with to help them deal with grief has continued to grow since 2021. He says he's currently working with over 600 students and fears he would be pigeonholed if he were to go back into a counseling department.

TMJ4, Mike Beiermeister Christopher Gerou talked about his work in helping kids deal with grief and how the potential budget would impact his work.

"This particular service is not just for our students but also for staff," said Christopher Gerou. "Due to the referendum budget cut, I was in excess. I was cut from the team, and as of right now, I don't have a home in this district."

Katie Coldwell is a restorative practices coach at the district. She tells TMJ4 that five positions would be cut from the program with this budget proposal.

TMJ4, Mike Beiermeister Katie Coldwell spoke about the potential impact to the restorative practices program.

"The proposed budget directly contradicts our district's duty to address disproportionate disciplinary practices and transform the harmful aspects of school and climate that continually and consistently oppress the joy of our black and brown students," said Coldwell.

Another public comment session for the budget will take place next Tuesday, May 14, at 5:30 p.m.

"We want a hold on all staffing cuts, an external investigation, and the removal of the current administration," said Beverly Hamilton-Williams, who spoke during the meeting but was cut off.

TMJ4, Mike Beiermeister Beverly Hamilton-Williams has been outspoken about the budget proposal and wants a hold on all potential staffing cuts.

Prior to the meeting, the school board held a special meeting and voted on a resolution for a special election to fill the district four board seat. Board member Aisha Carr resigned earlier this month.

Her term was set to run until next April.

The general election will take place on November 5. If a primary is needed for the board seat, that would take place on August 13.

Read the budget here.

