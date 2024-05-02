Milwaukee Public Schools board director Aisha Carr resigns mid-term

MILWAUKEE — Aisha Carr, the District 4 Director for Milwaukee Public Schools, has resigned from her position effective immediately.

She confirmed the move with TMJ4's Mariam Mackar over the phone.

The announcement comes after misconduct allegations were raised about whether or not Carr lived in the district she was elected to represent.

Carr was often the voice of dissonance among MPS directors during her time on the board.

She's been a vocal advocate for education reform in the district and one of few directors who openly opposed to the recent MPS referendum that voters passed in April.

She told Mackar over the phone she wasn't ready to speak about her reasons for leaving the position, but Carr's decision to leave comes as an investigation against her has been brought into focus.

TMJ4 obtained a copy of an unsealed search warrant that says the former director was under scrutiny for reportedly not living in the district she represents.

The warrant shows the District Attorney's office received her cellphone GPS records to figure out where she had been spending most of her time.

It's not clear if that investigation is still ongoing, but Carr tells TMJ4 her reasons for stepping down were not because of any investigation.

News of Carr leaving her role was a shock to parents and supporters in her district.

"It's an unfortunate situation for the community and for the District 4 students and schools," said Dr. Tamika Johnson.

Johnson has been a vocal supporter of the former representative.

"She was what we wanted, we wanted someone who would be transparent, let us know what the problems are and then lets us work toward a solution," Johnson told TMJ4. "However for [Carr], it may be in her best interest to walk away so she can do more advocacy work that she’s been trying to do — sometimes being on the board has restricted her."

Parent Shelia Thompkins agrees that Carr will likely continue her education advocacy in different ways now that she's relinquished her role on the board.

"It was time. It was time," said Thompkins. "She can do better outside now, she's not limited now."

Carr tells TMJ4 she will be releasing a statement explaining her decision to step down. It's not clear when that will be released.

