HALES CORNERS, Wis. — Protesters gathered outside the Hales Corners Library Thursday ahead of a village library board meeting, with some calling for Director Stephanie Lewin-Lane to be fired over concerns about books they consider inappropriate for children.

Mike Beiermeister Protests outside of the Hales Corners Library

The Wisconsin chapter of MassResistance, a "pro-family" activist group that opposes what it sees as attacks on traditional family values, according to its website, organized the protest. The group is concerned about several books they believe are overtly sexual in nature.

Jim Donohoo, who wants the library director fired, said the books have an agenda that doesn't prioritize children's welfare.

"This is pornography and children are seeing it, and children shouldn't be able to see pornography in a public library," Donohoo said.

Mike Beiermeister Jim Donohoo

One book at the center of the controversy is "Let's Talk About It," a nonfiction illustrated guide to sex education geared toward teenagers. Donohoo worries it could reach younger children.

The group took issue with the following books:

-Let’s Talk About It by Erika Moen and Matthew Nolan

-This Book Is Gay by Juno Dawson

-It’s Perfectly Normal by Robie H. Harris and Michael Emberley

-Heartstopper, Volume 5 by Alice Oseman

-Queer There and Everywhere by Sarah Prager

Mike Beiermeister Protest outside Hales Corners Library

On the other side of the road, dozens showed up to defend Lewin-Lane, including Jennifer Conrad-Proulx, who comes from a queer-led family.

Watch: Protesters clash over Hales Corners library director, disputed books

Protesters clash over Hales Corners library director, disputed books

"There are resources, and just because there's a queer character, it does not make it pornography, right?" Conrad-Proulx said.

Mike Beiermeister Jennifer Conrad-Proulx

Supporters oppose what they consider censorship efforts by the opposing group.

"I strongly believe that these resources need to be available to all who may be questioning, and as a library, we can't censor who can get what. It's up to the parents to decide," Conrad-Proulx said.

Mike Beiermeister Protests outside the Hales Corners Library

The battle over these books escalated last year when the library board voted to keep three of the books in circulation after a resident tried to get them removed.

In a statement, Lewin-Lane said the library's materials policy is meant to protect intellectual freedom and invited the public to share their views with the board. Read below:

"The Hales Corners Library upholds the principles of intellectual freedom and maintains a comprehensive Collection Development Policy [halescornerslibrary.org] to guide the selection and management of materials. Community members who wish to share their opinions or support regarding this policy are invited to submit a letter to the Library Board via the library director."

This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip