Produce prices spike, but West Allis farmer says smart shoppers can still save

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — West Allis Farmers Market vendors and shoppers respond to national wholesale price surges in produce and share ways to save on grocery shopping.

Recent government data shows an uptick in the wholesale price of vegetables, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting that the price supermarkets pay for fresh veggies rose almost 39% in July.

“Oh, you go to any store — Pick ‘N Save, Sendik’s, whatever you see, constant increases in prices every time you go every week, I don’t know when it’s going to end,” said Robert Brunow, a shopper at the West Allis Farmers Market.

Experts point to a mix of factors contributing to the spike, including tariffs on imported fruits and vegetables, extreme weather conditions, labor shortages, and ongoing supply chain delays.

Michael Brzycki, with Soap Passion LLC, regularly sells soaps and jams at the West Allis Farmers Market. He said the cost of some produce is surprising even to him. He’s used to seeing the price of asparagus rise right now because its out of season, but this year is different.

"I saw the asparagus prices, I looked up because I'm like, I don't remember them being this high. And sure enough, this is basically the highest average that it's been,” said Brzycki.

Brzycki, who grows most of his own ingredients, occasionally relies on store-bought produce. He’s noticed wholesale prices climbing across the board and encourages people to shop seasonally.

"There's this kind of notion that, like, oh, farmers' markets are always more expensive. And for some things, they are, but the vast majority of things, they're pretty on par with what's at the grocery store, especially when things are in season. If you're shopping here for your like, weekly vegetables more than likely you're probably gonna keep some actual cash back in your pocket,” said Brzycki.

The West Allis Farmers Market is among several in the Milwaukee area that accept FoodShare benefits, also known as food stamps.

"You can use your SNAP benefits to get the freshest fruits and vegetables from the market, from the local farmers, and that way you're supporting local farms too, so and you're supporting yourself and eating healthier," said Jessica Sobojinski, the West Allis market attendant.

Sobojinski adds that the Milwaukee Market Match Program currently allows shoppers to double their FoodShare benefits up to $30 — a program that will continue through at least the end of the year.

