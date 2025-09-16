Potential close call prompts Milwaukee woman to speak out against gun violence

MILWAUKEE — Surveillance video obtained by TMJ4 shows the moment gunfire erupted between cars early Sunday morning in the Silver Spring neighborhood near 75th and Carmen, sending bullets into several homes.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m.

The barrage of gunfire sent bullets into multiple residences, including the home where Betty Goner's friend lives — right where Goner would have been sleeping.

"I couldn't believe it, and I'm glad I wasn't there," said Goner, who advocates against gun violence.

The bullet came whizzing through exactly where she would have lain her head. Goner shared a video and a picture she took showing the aftermath of the shooting.

"The way that bullet came straight toward where I lay my head, and you could just see it, you know?" said Goner.

Neighbors who spoke off camera said the shooting stemmed from a party of more than 100 people that spilled onto the street. What exactly led to the shooting is still unknown, but one neighbor said arguing could be heard.

"That was so reckless. That was so reckless. The person that shot that gun probably don't even know that that bullet came in that house," said Goner.

The Milwaukee Police Department said an 18-year-old made their way to the hospital with cuts from glass, but luckily no one else was injured in the shooting, despite the number of shots that neighbors heard.

"My friend told me that it sounds like the Fourth of July, like he literally sound like firecrackers, just like going off," said Goner.

Gun violence hits home for Goner, who lost her brother to gun violence when he was 27 years old.

"My brother was lost his life at the age of 27 due to gun violence, and I had to be the one to go there on the scene to see his body laying there for a whole hour and call my mom and tell her, Your son is dead. Pete is dead," said Goner.

Betty Goner Betty's Brother, Pete, who was shot and killed in 1993.

Now she's speaking out to help others avoid what she had to go through.

"I know the impacts of violence. I've always stood against gun violence. I don't like gun violence. I'm against it, so I don't like guns around," said Goner.

She's using this close call as a sign to warn others to put the guns down.

"I want the community to know we gotta, we gotta stop this gun violence. Be bigger than the trigger," said Goner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

