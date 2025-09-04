Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Port Milwaukee to break ground on South Shore Cruise Dock

MILWAUKEE — State and local officials will join Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Thursday to celebrate the groundbreaking of Port Milwaukee’s South Shore Cruise Dock.

The South Shore Cruise Dock, located at 2320 S Lincoln Memorial Dr, will be Milwaukee’s third designated cruise dock and will serve as the future port-of-call for Seawaymax vessels.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson included $5 million for the development of the South Shore Cruise Dock in his 2025 budget. The State of Wisconsin provided a $3.5 million Capital Tourism Grant and $500,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The new cruise dock is expected to create jobs and boost local tourism.

